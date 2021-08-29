Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

SCZ traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 2,189,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

