Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 16,833 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.7% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 782,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,526. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

