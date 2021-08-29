Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1,246.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.24% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,119. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.