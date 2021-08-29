Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.20. 50,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $267.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

