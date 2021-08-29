Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $175.66. 299,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

