Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 3,743 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $108.94. 357,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.