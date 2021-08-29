Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 5,045,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85.

