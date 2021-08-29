Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $732,521.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.90 or 0.00036689 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $183.98 million and approximately $732,521.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

