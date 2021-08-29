Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,724. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

