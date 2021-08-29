Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Rogers Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 240,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

