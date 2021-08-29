ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $871,923.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $871,923.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

