root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RTNB stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. root9B has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

