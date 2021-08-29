root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RTNB stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. root9B has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.
root9B Company Profile
