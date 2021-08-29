Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $66,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.55. 222,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

