Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

PDFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of PDFS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 113,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

