Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $34,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

