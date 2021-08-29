Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 533.88. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

