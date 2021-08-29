RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of analysts have commented on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

