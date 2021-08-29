RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 277.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 368,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,016. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

