Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,090 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of The Clorox worth $34,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

