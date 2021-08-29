Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in American Electric Power by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.