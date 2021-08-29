Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.52% of First Foundation worth $35,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.58 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $857,856 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

