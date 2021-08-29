Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.