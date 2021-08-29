Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 44,223 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $37,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

