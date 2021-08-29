Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 447,510 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.01% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,969.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.