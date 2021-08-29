Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 50,038 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $37,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.