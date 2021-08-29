Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,265 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $36,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $171.18 and a 12-month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

