Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 995,757 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.97% of H&R Block worth $41,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $21,886,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in H&R Block by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,635,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,648,000 after purchasing an additional 616,534 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $12,209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H&R Block by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 842,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 552,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,015 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

