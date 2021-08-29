Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

