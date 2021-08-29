Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.74. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

