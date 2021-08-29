Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $41,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $123.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

