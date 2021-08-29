Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Vontier worth $34,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,206.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

