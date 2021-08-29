Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.71 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,508 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Leidos worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

