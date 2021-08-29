Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.75 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $36,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL opened at $244.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

