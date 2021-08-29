Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.04 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Retail Properties of America worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.