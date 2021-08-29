Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.36 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 66,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Xilinx worth $39,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $156.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

