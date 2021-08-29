Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $40.70 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $40,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.