Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $42.45 Million Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.67% of SMART Global worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SGH opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

