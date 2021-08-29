Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.31 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

