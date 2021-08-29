Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.63 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $591.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

