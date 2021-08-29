Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

