Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $38,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

