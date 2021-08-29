Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 72,093 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $43,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

