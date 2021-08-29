Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 823,441 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $43,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of BP by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 99,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

BP stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

