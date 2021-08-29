Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of SLM worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $60,231,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SLM by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,026,235 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $15,921,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $15,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

