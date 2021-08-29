Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of PPL worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PPL by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 879,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

