Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,232,110 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.89% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $43,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

