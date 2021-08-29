Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 124,381 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Yandex worth $44,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Yandex by 122.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Yandex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

