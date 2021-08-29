Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,821 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after buying an additional 724,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after buying an additional 674,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

