Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 209,132 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $39,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

