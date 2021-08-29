Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 279,075 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Azul worth $39,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE AZUL opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

